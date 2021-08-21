Who’s left? Boston United boss Craig Elliott wants to bring in full back after three injuries to same position

Matt Tootle. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is hoping Boston United can bring in a left back after his first three options in the position are out of action.

Matt Tootle picked up a hip injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at AFC Fylde, and had to be replaced by Paul Green, the midfielder playing as a makeshift full back.

First choice left back Scott Duxbury is recovering from an ankle ligament injury sustained in the friendly against Grimsby Town and winger Joe Leesley - who has previously played in that role for Boston, Stevenage and Stockport County - is out of action with a hamstring injury.

"It looks pretty bad," Elliott said of right back Tootle, who has been filling in on the left with Keenan Ferguson - now the club's only fit recognised full back - playing on the right.

"He's got a bad hip problem and he's another one to add to the injury list, in the wrong area as well."

Asked whether he's now looking to bring in a left-sided defender, Elliott added: "I think so now, looking at the position.

"Scott Duxbury was in there, Joe Leesley second was second in line and Matt Tootle third, so we're down to no options in that position."