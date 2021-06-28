Why not everyone in West Lindsey will be backing the Three Lions.

That's because of a small contingent of German-born nationals in the area which will be hoping their side can reach the quarter-finals at England's expense.

Anglo-German groups in England are looking forward to the game which they say will bring together a shared love of football, and beer, between nationals of the two countries.

According to the 2011 census data, 592 people in West Lindsey were born in Germany

This means Germans made up around seven of every 1,000 residents in the area at the last official count – above the average of five in every 1,000 residents across England.

In comparison, 82,888 English-born nationals live in West Lindsey.

Yet despite being severely outnumbered, German-born nationals are said to be looking forward to the encounter, which is expected to draw a huge television audience.

They can also be confident in the knowledge their side has enjoyed the better of recent battles between the two sides, with victories at 'Euro 96 and the World Cup in 2010.

The British-German Association, a charity founded in 1951 to foster friendship between the two nations, said members were excited about Tuesday's game.

A spokesperson said: "The British-German Association fosters mutual understanding and friendly contacts between the UK and Germany.

"So we are looking forward to the England-Germany football match as a way of bringing together two great sporting countries in their shared love of football.

"Our members around the country are excited about watching the forthcoming game."

This was echoed by members of the Bristol Anglo-German Society, which seeks to further interest in the German-speaking world.

Jon Darch, secretary of the group, said: "Our members enjoy all things Anglo-German - even those who are not avid football fans have an appreciation of the passions that the beautiful game arouses and so will be looking forward greatly to Tuesday's encounter."

He added: "Despite the rivalry, I think there's also a great friendship between English and German football fans – and, of course, between the two peoples in general.

"I know for one that some ex-pat friends of mine will be in a beer garden in Berlin with German mates, and win or lose will be giving 110% over several German beers to take Anglo-German friendship into extra-time."

The sound of support for a German goal is likely to depend on the proportion of German-born residents in each area.

Richmondshire in Yorkshire has the highest rate of people born in Germany, at 21 in every 1,000.