​Wilcox keen for Trinity to build on fine form

Russ Wilcox wants to build on a strong second half to last season.

After the intensity of the season dies down in the early summer months, players and staff alike are now taking a rest from action ahead of the new campaign.

And Wilcox says no matter how much you enjoy the beautiful game, in whatever capacity you may be involved in, it’s important to take a step back.

He said: “You always need a break, the seasons are long. It’s a different kind of job, it’s nine months solid, working Christmas and New Year. I love the game, and I love the job, but it’s very intense. The emotions of sport are high and low.

"I can still feel that low of Stafford away, but the highs of backing that up with wins over Worksop and Guiseley. It’s a rollercoaster ride.”

Gainsborough turned their season around following a disappointing defeat at Stafford Rangers on Boxing Day, as Wilcox looks at what has changed since those dark, December days,

He said: "We’ve gone from being a team who couldn’t really score many goals to scoring a lot, and we’ve gone from being a team that is conceding a lot to one that doesn’t concede many.

"Everyone is working so much harder. We defend from the front, as an eleven, and we attack as an eleven. The second-half of the season has been absolutely outstanding. Every stat will show there has been huge improvements.”

Looking to build on the transformation since the turn of the year, Wilcox is keen to continue the excellent work he has started.

He said: “We have retained a good core of the group, and we need to add to that. Obviously that’s the hardest bit, I think non-league recruitment is very difficult. You look at location, people have jobs, they need to not be too far away. It makes the pool a lot smaller, because it’s got to fit around people’s jobs.”

​The vastly experienced former Farsley Celtic and Scunthorpe United manager already has one eye on adding to his squad.

He said: “We’ve got the ball rolling, and we’ve certainly got some targets that we are looking at. The main thing is that we’ve got a good core that has done well for us, they’re all good ages and hungry to do well.”

In recent years, Trinity have complemented the squad with temporary signings from their Football League neighbours, and that is something Wilcox doesn't rule out, adding: “We’ll be using the loan market again, but that will be later in the summer. It’s usually July, August time that clubs know who they’re going to let out on loan.”

*Season Tickets for Gainsborough Trinity's promotion push attempt were launched on the club website late last weekend, with the club already doubling the number of season tickets sold last season by one of the manager's former sides.

And with players of the calibre of striker Declan Howe, Fraser Preston and Dayle Southwell all ready for the season ahead - backed up by favourites Ashley Jackson and Bailey Conway, midfield maestro Bobby Johnson and not to mention local hero Lewis Butroid - tickets will be flying out of the Kal Group Stadium in the coming weeks.