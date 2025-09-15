​Win and a clean sheet for Skegness

Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson was delighted with Saturday's win.

​Three points and a clean sheet left Skegness Town joint-boss Chris Rawlinson a happy man last weekend.

​The 2-0 win over Newark & Sherwood United left Skegness eighth in the table and just three points off the leaders in what’s been a tight UCL Premier North so far.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home game with Grantham Town, played after this week’s Standard went to press, Rawlinson said he and fellow boss Gary King were pleased with what they’d seen.

He said: “We were really pleased with Saturday’s win – it’s important to win our home games and stay in touch with the pack in the top half of the table, especially as everyone won.

"Newark and Sherwood have lots of good players and quite a few ex-Skegness players too so it was great to see everyone.

"They looked good on the ball in midfield in the first-half but I felt we looked more of a threat once we managed to get our moves going and were quite penetrative.

"We scored a bit of a fluke goal and then made a tactical switch at half-time as the extra man they had in midfield was causing us problems.

"Once we did that there was only really one outcome and we managed to get the second, saw it out and maybe could have scored one or two more.

"The clean sheet was pleasing too as we’ve shipped a fair few goals this season.”

Following the Grantham game, Skegness then look ahead to the FA Vase and a home tie with GNG Oadby Town on Saturday, who play in the UCL Premier South and are currently bottom of the table on one point following last weekend’s games.

Rawlinson added: “It’s a potential banana skin given Oadby’s start hasn’t been great but we’ll treat it the same as we did with the Pinxton League Cup tie where if we think we’ve cracked it before the game starts you can easily become unstuck.

"So it’s a big couple of games for the club this week and hopefully we’ll all have a smile on our faces by this time next week.”