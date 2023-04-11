Win and rain for Skegness over Easter period

​Skegness Town continued their pursuit for a top six finish in the UCL Premier North on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Leicester Nirvana – but a waterlogged pitch denied them the chance to add to it on Easter Monday.

​The local derby with Boston Town was called off despite extensive efforts to dry out the Vertigo Stadium pitch after heavy rainfall, the match now rescheduled to take place next Monday night at 7.45pm.

Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson said he was pleased with Saturday’s win and that he now wants to follow it up with another at home to Eastwood this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Leicester Nirvana have an OK home record and we were missing some of most consistent performers, and we also had a slight change of shape which was good for us to look at.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

"When we went one up inside two minutes through a really good team goal I think we maybe thought it was going to be easier than it was and when they equalised straight away the first-half was a tight affair

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To then lose Jonny Lockie at half time and Luke Rayner-Mistry just into the second-half but go on and get three points was really pleasing. We defended really well, the whole squad on the day played a big part and in the end a wonderful finish for Kingy won it and in the end deservedly so.

"This was on the back of a great point on Wednesday against Loughborough Students, once again with a depleted squad, but as good a second-half we have had all season was more than enough to get a point.

"Two wins and a draw in a week is pleasing, up to seventh in the league and sticking to what I challenged the lads to do in remaining unbeaten until the season closes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Of course it was frustrating to have the game called off on Monday but when our pitch is wet it is really bad so it was a sensible decision and if I'm honest it does give us a few days to get over some knocks and niggles, although it is only a small respite before games Saturday/Monday next week.