Win number two for Rangers, superb fightback for Wyberton - this week's Lincs League round-up

Alex Beck. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town Rangers secured their second win of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign.

Ollie Eagles scored the only goal of the game for second-bottom Rangers pipped visitors Louth Town 1-0.

Fraser Parrott hit a hat-trick as Grimsby Borough Reserves netted six as they beat Keelby United at home.

Charlie Parker scored a brace with Ben Thompson also on target.

Second place Appleby Frodingham were held 1-1 at home to Tetney Rovers.

Paolo Brunze scored for the hosts.

Immingham Town, currently fourth, beat Horncastle Town 4-1 at home, with Connor Southern, Hary Burke and Oliver Graham amongst the scorers.

Liam Cotton replied for the Wongers.

Thomas Parker, Samuel Chapman and Jack Higginson earned Nettleham a 3-0 home win against Skegness Town Reserves.

Three Lincolnshire League teams progressed in the Lincs Junior Cup this weekend.

Wyberton came from 3-0 down to win 5-3 at league rivals Nunsthorpe Tavern.

Alex Beck scored a hat-trick while Grant Butler and Liam Ogden also got on the scoresheet.

Another all-Lincs League clash saw Lincoln United Development leave Barton Town Reserves with a 2-0 win.

Leaders Grantham Town Academy thrashed East Lincs Combination side North Somercotes 7-0.

Freddie McGrady netted a hat-trick with Anthony Baker, William Bestwick and Harry Johnson also on the scoresheet.