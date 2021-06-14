Winning starts for former Boston footballers at Euro 2020

Graeme Jones. Photo: Getty Images

Two former Boston footballers got off to winning starts at Euro 2020.

Graeme Jones, who played as a striker for Boston United in the 2003-04 campaign, is part of Gareth Southgate’s England coaching staff.

England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling’s second half strike secured sweet revenge for the Three Lions, who were beaten by their opponents in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.

Newcastle United coach Jones and his England side will now turn their attention to what could be a feisty battle with Scotland on Friday evening (KO 8pm).

Also kicking off with three points was Finland’s Robert Taylor - although victory came in the most horrendous circumstances.

Taylor - who played for Boston Town in 2013 while on loan from Lincoln City - was part of the Finland squad who beat Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen on Saturday night to win their first game at a major finals - their joy marred by Christian Eriksen being taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch.

Robert Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

Medical staff needed a defibrillator to resuscitate Denmark’s Inter Milan midfielder after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The contest was suspended before being resumed later that evening on the request of both sides, after Eriksen had received hospital treatment and spoken to his teammates.

Joel Pohjanpalo headed home the winning goal.