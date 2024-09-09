​Wongers are taught a lesson by league leaders

Action from Saturday's defeat to Horncastle. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss Will Rawdon says the Wongers losing 6-0 to reigning champions Nettleham last weekend was an education for his side.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The visitors scored four goals in the first-half and two in the second to take victory, leaving Horncastle with just a point from their opening four games so far.

And Rawdon felt it was a tough afternoon for his players.

He said: “Nettleham only lost two games last season so we knew we were up against it but were glad we were playing them just a few games in, because having taken this job on with a young group we want these tough tests early on so we can see where our squad is at and where we need to be to take the club forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within five minutes we were 1-0 down – we’d made a couple of changes to our line-up and formation but that doesn’t excuse going a goal down so early on to a soft passage of play where one ball cut straight through us and we were punished.

"From then on it was all Nettleham. The second and third goals went in and to be honest, normally at 2-0 or 3-0 down you still fancy yourselves to get back in the game, but they were just too strong for us and the game was put to bed and out of sight.

"Then in the second-half they made it five and six and really showed what they’re all about.

"They’re a big side, quite well organised, aerially they’re very good, and it showed the players where we need to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every player in that dressing room now knows what’s required. We’ve asked them a few questions and they now need to go away and think about where they want to be and what they want to do and come back with a fresh mind next week, ready to go.

"We were, nevertheless, delighted with another great attendance at step seven. There were over 200 people watching which is another great feat for a club at this level.”

Horncastle now go to Barton Town Reserves this weekend, with Rawdon adding: “The fixtures don’t get any easier with the next two away trips at Barton and then Wyberton next Wednesday night.”