Wyberton are county champions... now for the treble?

Wyberton celebrate their county cup win.

The Colts swept past Peterborough League outfit Moulton Harrox, beating them 7-0 at Boston United's Jakemans Community Stadium.

Alex Beck netted a hat-trick in front of a crowd of 791 while Oliver Drummond, Liam Ogden, Scott Dawson and Ollie Pinner also got on the scoresheet.

"We’re all still smiling now, the boys did everything they needed to win the game and we showed what a good side we are,” said managers Jamie Hanton and Jon Macleod.

"To beat a side like Moulton they way we did in a county cup final at a venue like the Boston United stadium is something the boys should be proud of.

“We certainly couldn’t be more prouder of them.

"People may say that (Moulton) didn’t turn up, but they have players that can hurt you at this level.

"But when Scoot (defender Scot Dawson) plays like he did no one will match him, plus Becky has been on fire this season and proved again on Friday that he is the best striker you will see around this level."

Wyberton’s trophy charge continues as they face Lincoln Moorlands in the Supplementary Cup final at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium tonight (Wednesday, KO 7.45pm).

Attention will then turn to hosting basement side Brigg Town CIC at The Causeway in their final Lincolnshire League fixture on Saturday.

The Colts look set to be awarded three points for Immingham Town failing to fulfil a fixture this season, which would mean a draw will be enough to win the league.