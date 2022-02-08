Wyberton 'buzzing' after reaching county cup final

Scott Dawson collects his man of the match prize from Steve Pinner of sponsors DWB Timber Engineering.

Wyberton are ‘buzzing’ after booking their place in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup final.

The Colts eased past Scunthorpe League outfit Limestone Rangers 7-1 at The Causeway on Saturday to set up a final against Moulton Harrox, the Peterborough League side winning 2-0 at Lincs League leaders Grantham Town Academy at the weekend.

“We’re buzzing to get to the county cup final, it’s a massive competition for us as a club and one the lads all enjoy,” said joint managers Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton.

“The performance was good but there were still moments in the game we thought we could have handled better, but still we’re really proud of the lads as we have had some tough draws in the cup so to get to the final is brilliant.”

Alex Beck and man of the match Scott Dawson both scored braces for the Colts with Oliver Drummond, Grant Butler, Liam Ogden also on target, Billy Warriner scoring Limestone’s consolation.

Wyberton are away at Lincoln United Development on Saturday, determined not to let thoughts of a cup final get in the way of three points.

“We now have to focus on the league and keep winning games and the final will come when it does,” the managers added.

“There’s a lot of games to be played and points to be won before then.