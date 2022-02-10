Wyberton FC to receive £39,000 grant from Premier League, FA and Football Foundation

Funds will go to aiding pitches.

Wyberton Football Club have been awarded a grant of £39,000 from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, to improve the playing surface of all their pitches.

The £39,000 six-year tapered grant, part of the Foundation’s Grass Pitch Maintenance Fund, will help Wyberton to improve the quality of the grass pitches at The Causeway.

The investment was provided following the completion of a pitch inspection using the Football Foundation’s specially developed app, PitchPower, which is a mobile tool used for assessing the quality of grass football pitches.

The Colts will now be able to use the grant to complete the maintenance work identified in their assessment report, which includes applying fertiliser, aeration, seeding and other maintenance practices.

Chairman Lathan Millar said: “So much hard work goes into the running of the club and this is a massive reward for what goes on behind the scenes.

"There are a lot of people to thank internally but as a club we owe a huge thank you to the Lincolnshire FA, The Football Foundation and the Premier League.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Wyberton Football Club towards Improving their pitches is vital for the local community in Boston as they get back to playing football.

"Our Grass Pitch Maintenance Fund is supporting clubs across the country, helping them enhance and sustain their pitches to improve access to good quality facilities for grassroots players.”

These grants are key to the Foundation’s aim to help create 5,000 more quality pitches before the end of 2024, in line with the FA’s Grassroots Strategy.

Alongside its PitchPower assessment tool, the Football Foundation has also created an online groundskeeping community called The Hive to provide expert support and advice