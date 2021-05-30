Wyberton Reserves and Railway Athletic Reserves win Maccasports Trophies

Wyberton celebrate. Photo: David Dawson

Wyberton Reserves and Railway Athletic Reserves were celebrating last night after winning the two Maccasports Trophies.

The Colts' second string beat Northgate Olympic 2-0 in the League A final at Boston Town's DWB Stadium.

But prior to that, Railway got the better of Holbeach Bank in the League B final, winning 4-1.

Danny Maddison, Jenson Bark and Alex Cammack put the Railway 3-0 up in thee first half before Alex Cammack made it four late on.

Dom Goddard grabbed a late consolation for the Bank, who also saw Dany Goddard's penalty saved by Chris Moore.

The competitions were run after the Boston and District Saturday League was made null and void.

