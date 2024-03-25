Jimmy Knowles celebrated another fine hat-trick. Pic: Lee Keuneke.

Knowles hit another hat-trick to go with his recent treble at Gloucester City to take his goal tally to 18.

It was the third successive match in which United had netted a hat-trick - with Kelsey Mooney and Knowles striking at Gloucester City and Mooney in his own right against Farsley Celtic.

And the former Mansfield Town man believes the striking duo are now getting their deserved rewards.

”You are starting to see the rewards of our hard work,” he said. “There was a point in the season where neither of us was really scoring and it was frustrating.

“We kept at it and worked hard. We play well together and you are seeing the rewards.

“I didn't really set any targets at the start of the season. I had been out a while and I was just happy to play.”

Knowles also praised United’s display as confidence continues to grow ahead of the play-off run-in.

“You can see we are playing well and with confidence,” he added.

“We have three points here at a tough place. They were third in the league and it was a tough test, I thought we were unbelievable.”

The flurry of first half goals started when Knowles scored from the spot after he was fouled by Max Dearnley.

Jack Hazlehurst crashed a 25-yard free-kick narrowly off target as United continued to battle away on a deteriorating playing surface - and the second goal arrived on the half hour mark.

Ethan Sephton delivered a cross from the left and, after Mooney had failed to turn it home, Knowles poked home the loose ball.

Knowles subsequently chipped wide with Dearnley wandering and then curled another effort narrowly wide. Knowles was undeterred though and rifled home a low drive at Dearnley's near post two minutes before the break.

Chorley threw caution to the wind after the break and Johnson had already blasted off target, before forcing Cameron Gregory into two excellent saves.

