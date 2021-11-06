"You could see it in him!" Craig Elliott warned Boston United side not to pick up red cards as nine-men Pilgrims beaten heavily at Chester

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United were left rueing two red cards as they were on the receiving end of a heavy 4-0 defeat at Chester.

Scott Duxbury and leading scorer Danny Elliott were both dismissed by referee Michael Crusham in the second half before the hosts put the Pilgrims to the sword.

"I'd like to think I'm not a manager that comes on and moans about officials, but today I thought it was very poor from the start," Elliot said.

"I said it at half time, there's going to be a sending off - make sure it's not us.

"I did say that as you could see it in him, he was booking a player for anything.

"Disappointed, and obviously once you're down to nine men it's damage limitation."

The Seals led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Jack Redshaw's finish, but two second half red cards saw the game slip away from United.

Duxbury went for two yellow card offences on 56 minutes, Elliott following him down the tunnel after picking up his second booking 13 minutes later.

The Seals took full advantage to add further goals via Matty Williams, Charlie Jolley and Darren Stephenson.