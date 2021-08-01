Young footballer joins Premier League club

Leicester City's King Power Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Young footballer Ben Grist has joined Premier League Leicester City.

The defender, who hails from the Louth area, has made the move from the Grimsby Town Academy.

Grist was named on the bench by the Mariners in a 2-2 draw in the EFL Trophy against Harrogate Town last season as a 15-year-old.

“I have loved every minute of representing Grimsby Town, from under nines all the way through to the under 18s. It was a fantastic experience to be part of the first team squad for one game last season,” Grist told gtfc.co.uk.

Youth Team manager Neil Woods aded: “”I’m absolutely delighted for Ben. It’s a fantastic move for him and his family, one that he thoroughly deserves and has