Young Gainsborough Trinity squad will learn from Mickleover defeat, says boss Tom Shaw

Trinity boss Tom Shaw.

Andy Dales netted in each half to earn the hosts a 2-0 success in this Northern Premier League contest.

"Loads to learn from this. Loads to learn for me as a manager and them as a young group who’ll pick up a lot from this," Shaw said.

"The chins are on the chests a little bit but we’ll train well on Thursday, a bit of video analysis and be ready for Bamber Bridge on Saturday."

Reflecting on what he called a 'tough night' Shaw added: "We found that really hard at times. They’ve got some excellent players.

"Andy Dales, if there’s a better player at this level they’re going to be really, really good.

"He was a bit much for us on the counter attack. We found it really hard to deal with him."

But it wasn't just Dales' ability that proved the difference, Shaw confessing the power and experience of the hosts was too much for his young charges.

"They were as athletic as us but they were more powerful," he continued.

"We have a young group. We can run, yes we’re willing, and we can handle the ball.

"They did that pretty well, Mickleover, but they’re men, 26-29, more powerful.

"We struggled with that a little bit today."

Trinity will now turn their attention to a league double this week.

Shaw's side will host Bamber Bridge on Saturday (KO 3pm), before Tuesday's arrival of Scarborough Athletic (KO 7.45pm).

Trinity earned a point as they kicked off their league campaign against Witton Albion on Saturday.

Curtis Morrison put the Holy Blues ahead in the 34th minute before Albion's Crewe Alexandra loanee Nathan Woodthorpe levelled a minute before the break.