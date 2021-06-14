Youngster's broken leg overshadows Boston Town friendly

Gary Edgley...

Youngster Jack Waddington was left with a broken fibula as Boston Town began their pre-season action on Saturday.

The Poachers were beaten 1-0 at UCL Division One Huntingdon Town, although the injury to Waddington overshadowed the contest.

He was stretchered off late on in the club’s first fixture since Christmas.

“Great young player, hopefully not out for too long,” said Town boss Gary Edgley.

Waddington was one of several young players who have been taking part in pre-season training with the club who featured this weekend.