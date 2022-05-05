Youngsters win the Wragby generation game

The victorious Wragby under 12s side.

It was something of a generation game as the club’ under 12s tested themselves against an All Stars squad made up of senior players.

The two sides competed for the Solius Victorem trophy, new for this year.

However, proving that youth was certainly a match for experience the contest finished all level at 8-8.

The All Stars were defeated.

The under 12s kept their cool in the penalty shootout to end the day victorious.

The match, supported by a raffle, was held to raise club funds and added £200 to the coffers.

Wragby FC have a new committee and the chairman is John Skepper.

Football for all ages starts with the Wragby Rugrats – aimed at youngsters aged from five 10 year olds – as well as running the under 12s, who play in the Mid-Lincs Youth League.

