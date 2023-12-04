Zebras hope for return to action as two midfielders sign

​Brigg Town will be hoping for a return to competitive action this weekend after over a fortnight without a match.

Player-manager Brett Agnew has added two new signings to the ranks. Photo: BTFC.

​The Zebras were last in action on November 22 when they overcame Hallam on penalties to progress in the NCEL League Cup second round.

But they’ve not been able to play since, with postponements meaning their NCEL Division One games against Clay Cross Town and Worsborough Bridge have had to be rearranged.

It means Brett Agnew and his players will have their fingers crossed on Saturday as they aim to head to struggling Ollerton Town, who sit second from bottom on four points with only Swallownest enduring a tougher season a point behind them.

Indeed, Swallownest will be Brigg’s opponents in the following game on December 16.

Meanwhile, Agnew has strengthened his squad with the signings of midfielders Harry Griffin from Beverley Town and ex-Gainsborough man Brad Ronis.

Griffin, speaking to the club’s media channels, said: “‘Having previously played against Brigg for Beverley Town earlier on in the season, I was impressed with how Brigg played good football; moving and keeping the ball well and feel that this is suited to my style of play and I’m looking forward to joining the team.

"As a player I’d say I’m someone who likes to get the ball down and pass through the thirds and play football the right way. I’m hard working and will give 100 per cent every time I step on the field.

“With the support of the coaching staff, players and fans that are down at Brigg there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be pushing up the table into the play-offs and I feel like I’m joining Brigg at an exciting time.”

Agnew said: “It's great to have such a good young talent wanting to come to Brigg Town.