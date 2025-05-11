Ford hits a maximum 147 break at the Louth Town & Country Club

Tom Ford looks delighted with his maximum break.

The Louth Town & Country Club held their third Snooker Exhibition evening when World ranked number 21 Tom Ford treated the crowd to a 147 break.

Ford delighted the capacity crowd at the Louth Town & Country Club from the break-off.

Ian Winn was the first player to face the Snooker Professional and his break turned out to be his only shot as the Maximum man lived up to his name by treating all to a 147 break which rightly received a standing ovation.

Tom was to run in breaks of 75 & 55 in the next two frames against James Heatley and Nigel Edwardson respectively,

There was a surprise for player number four when Malc Dixon took to the green baize not knowing he was playing and after an entertaining frame he went down 17-76, Warren Smith was next up and after a bout of safety it was the pro who ran out a winner by 76-11.

There was a great moment for Steve Kemplay when Tom Ford presented him with the Snooker of the year trophy (17-78) and then our visitor hit a superb 105 break against Henry McSpadden (2-105), Mark Copeland (12-98) and Jordan Kay (12-102) were both well beaten (unlucky) and then we nearly had a winner with James Young narrowly losing out by 42-55, Could the final player prevent a whitewash ?, unfortunately not as Phil Williamson lost out by 18-98.

A spokesman for the club said: "I'm sure everyone who attended this evening will agree that Tom Ford is a class act, the banter throughout the night was first class not only with the players but with all of the crowd as well, at the end of the show Tom went out in town with a few of the lads so he obviously enjoyed his visit to the area. The club will definitely be inviting this player back for another Snooker Exhibition evening hopefully at the start of next year."