Former Lincoln United manager takes over at Boston Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston Town have confirmed the appointment of Chris Funnell as their new first team manager.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will take over from Martyn Bunce, who stepped down earlier this month to retire from football.

The 34-year-old led Lincoln United to one of the most successful seasons in their history last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He met his new squad on Tuesday night when they travelled to Wisbech Town for a league fixture, played after this week’s Standard went to press.

Chris Funnell has taken charge at Boston Town. Pic: Ed Mayes.

Caretaker boss Lori Borbely was to remain in charge for that game, with Funnell taking the reins for the first time on Saturday (26 October) when Boston Town play their rearranged FA Vase tie against Atherstone at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Under Funnell, Lincoln United were runners-up in United Counties League Premier North last season, narrowly missing out of promotion after losing in the play-offs.

His side also won the Lincs Senior Trophy – beating the Poachers in the final – and reached the semi-finals of FA Vase for the first time in their history as well as the semi-finals of the UCL KO Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first took over as Lincoln United manager on a temporary basis towards the end of the 2021-22 season. They were in danger of being relegated from the Northern Premier League at that time, but he guided them to safety.

A striker during his playing days, Chris has also had great success managing Lincoln United’s women’s team.

Boston Town lay 12th in the UCL Premier North going into the midweek fixtures but with games in hand on most above them.