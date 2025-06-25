England Captain

Former Skegness resident Lily Gaskell has been selected as England's Roller Derby squad captain for The World Cup in Innsbruck.

Lily 33, whose parents live on Judi live on St. Andrews Drive, worked as a Youth Worker for Lincolnshire County Council, when she lived in Skegness.

She plays domestic roller derby for Rainy City Manchester. Lily runs her own vegan chocolate company (Tru Pig). S

he is a gigging musician and is currently Yorkshire's second strongest woman in her weight class. Mum Judi is Vice Chair of Skegness U3A. Dad Phil is a former Skegness Town Councillor and runs Buskers Ball music sessions at The New Park Club.

The event will run from the 3rd to the 6th July.