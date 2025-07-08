Former Skegness woman stars at Roller Derby World Cup

Former Skegness resident Lily Gaskell captained England Women to a hard fought Bronze medal at the Roller Derby World Cup in Innsbruck at the weekend.

48 Teams from around the world took part over 4 days and 5 arenas, with over 2,000 spectators watching the Bronze medal match. Lily is straight off to Rollercon in Las Vegas this week, where she will be coaching a range of fully booked up sessions and playing in a couple of team matches. Congratulations to Lily and her England team.