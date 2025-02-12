Former world champion Stuart Bingham plays exhibition in Louth

By Jack Westery
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 07:48 BST
16 year old Harry Howlett was one of the opponents for Stuart Binghamplaceholder image
A full house at the Louth Town & Country enjoyed a fantastic night of Snooker.

What a fantastic night last Saturday February 8th when the 2015 World Snooker Champion Stuart Bingham entertained a full house to a great evening of top class Snooker.

Taking on twelve Club members Stuart hit breaks of 116-111-83-74-72-69-67-62-45-44-41-41-38-37 & 32 to the applause of the crowd.

It was great to see young Harry Howlett taking on this very popular snooker professional who had to battle all the way in the frame against Matt Chandler who at one stage looked set to cause an upset, Probably the biggest cheer of the night was for Oliver Crossland who finished his frame by potting the last four colours.

