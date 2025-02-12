Former world champion Stuart Bingham plays exhibition in Louth

A full house at the Louth Town & Country enjoyed a fantastic night of Snooker.

It was great to see young Harry Howlett taking on this very popular snooker professional who had to battle all the way in the frame against Matt Chandler who at one stage looked set to cause an upset, Probably the biggest cheer of the night was for Oliver Crossland who finished his frame by potting the last four colours.