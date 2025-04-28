Fourth place for North Kelsey's Ellis and Clement in Portugal

Ellis and Clement on track in Portugal

North Kelsey international Sidecar Racers and double world champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement continued their travels this week, leaving Le Mans on Monday to drive to Portugal for the second round of the FIM World Sidecar championship at the Estoril circuit.

Track conditions were not ideal for free practice as although it was sunny it was also very windy. But with a few adjustments to the gearing Ellis and Clement were able to record the fourth fastest time.

The wind was still making things difficult for the riders during the two qualifying sessions but despite that Ellis and Clement were able to shave another second from their lap times in the first session. But in final qualifying the outfit was struggling on cornering and this hindered their progress somewhat and they completed the session in fifth position.

The wind had dropped on Sunday the riders took their grid positions in much better conditions for the start of the Sprint race. Ellis and Clement completed the first lap in fifth position before passing Paivarinta/Christie. The two outfits then entered into a race long battle for fourth place with Ellis and Clement managing to retain their position and cross the finish line in fourth place.

Ellis and Clement ahead of Paivarinta and Christie

Later in the day the teams lined up for the start of the 17 lap Feature race with Ellis and Clement settling into fourth place for the first few laps. But it soon became apparent that something was wrong as they were caught and passed by Paivarinta/Christie and then circulated in a lonely fifth place while dropping off the pace of the riders ahead. It all came to a head on lap 11 when they spun off the track. Unable to rejoin, Ellis and Clement sat the remainder of the race out watching from behind the barriers.

Todd said: “The outfit wasn't handling as it should throughout the weekend and in that second race it got worse. We wont know what exactly the problem is until we get back home and although we are disappointed we couldn't finish the race we did score points for fourth in the first race.”

The next round is in Hungary on June 14 but prior to that Ellis and Clement will return to the Isle of Man to contest the two Sidecar TT races with the smaller F2 outfit. Practice begins on May 26 with the two sidecar races taking place on May 31 and June 4.