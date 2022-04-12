Free cycle tune ups with Dr Bike to get you on two wheels

Colin Mackinder of Fulbeck Heath EMN-220328-102818001

If your bike could do with a bit of a MOT before you venture out, then Arthur Pewty bicycle repair man of Fulbeck (Dr Bike), is setting up shop outside the Hub on Eastgate Green in Sleaford.

It is part of Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival and the council’s Let’s Move Lincolnshire campaign.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, cycling played a vital role in enabling everyone to get around safely, while maintaining social distancing. Funded by the Department of Transport, The Big Bike Revival was adapted to keep people on their bikes by delivering Dr Bike events.

It is all about helping everyone and anyone to begin or return to cycling through a programme of free activities and services such as fixing bikes, teaching skills and leading rides, delivered by organisations who are part of the community and address local needs.

Dr Bike set up on Saturday March 26 and will be back between 10am and 3pm on April 30 and May 28.

Just email [email protected] or call 07786 403 199 to book an advance appointment.