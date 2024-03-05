Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunday Gainsborough Aegir leisure ride was to Scothern.

It was a cold morning as the riders departed Roseway heading to Lea, following the B1241 the ride progressed passing through Knaith Park, Willingham by Stow and Stow. Arriving in Sturton by Stow the ride headed through Thorpe le Fallows then progressed across country through Broxhome and North Carlton.

After making the steep climb Middle Street and Tillbridge Lane were followed, crossing over the A15 the

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club member Trevor Halstead at Scothern

Advertisement

Advertisement

riders headed to their lunch stop at The Gardeners Retreat Tearoom at Scothern Garden Centre.

Refreshed after their lunch the ride resumed, now in sunshine the day had warmed up, progressing along country roads the riders headed along country roads enjoying the nice countryside.

Arriving in Kirton in Lindsay a refreshment stop was made at the Coop, the ride resumed heading through Scotton and Laughton, the ride then returned homewards through Laughton woods returning into Gainsborough along Ropery Road.

The countryside looked splendid in full Winter colours and the riders made the best use of a fine day enjoying the good cycling conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next ride is Sunday 10th March 2024. A ride to Torworth departing from Rosway in Gainsborough Town Centre at 9.30am

For more information about Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club talk to Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752