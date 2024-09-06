Gainsborough boxers in Brigg Sunday Show triumph

Four boxers from Franco's Gainsborough gym were delighted at three wins and a draw against tough opponents on a show at Brigg Football Ground

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four boxers from Franco’s Boxing Gym had what chief coach Rico Franco described as an ‘amazing afternoon of boxing with three wins and one draw’ when they travelled to Brigg to compete on a show at the football ground organised by Dec Spelman who runs a boxing club in Scunthorpe. Amongst other participating gyms was Luke Fisher’s Outlaw Boxing Club also from Scunthorpe.

Franco’s Shane Thornhill beat Jack Bedward from Outlaw by first round knockout. ‘I’m proud that I’ve now won all four bouts by stoppage,’ said Thornhill, 27. ‘Jack is a more experienced and skilful boxer than I am yet, so I turned this into a dogfight of a brawl and moved quickly to get the win as per the game plan using a powerful back hand. I’m really pleased with how things are going as I’ve only been training for eighteen months.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxer Josh Jones also joined Franco’s not too long ago. ‘They’ve made me welcome, and I’ve now won my second fight so I’m happy with my progress. This was a tough fight against someone taller with reach. I wish I’d got into the sport sooner. It’s my true calling and the bouts and the training are addictive. I find the highs and lows in behind-the-scenes training helps build physical and mental resilience. Boxing gives focus and routine. I wish I’d started sooner. It’s an addictive. My true calling if you like as finally, I’ve found something that has clicked with me. I just want to keep on developing new techniques for the next fight.’

The Franco Gym Gainsborough boxers at the Brigg Show.

Both Jones and Ward Lockwood had three round bouts. ‘I’m told it was a strong performance,’ said Lockwood, ‘I try to improve in every fight and keep progressing. It’s an individual sport but the camaraderie and bonds formed at the gym is what makes this journey quite special.’

‘My opponent didn’t show,’ said Max Batty, ‘so I couldn’t turn down the chance to fight undefeated professional Luke Fisher. I knew it was going to be difficult, but the fight offered invaluable experience. Although I'm not entirely sure Luke was putting everything into it, I was delighted to come away with a draw in this exhibition bout.’

Rico Franco himself will be in the bare-knuckle ring in Marbella in a few weeks as he meets former WBA champion Austin Trout. ‘A challenged,’ said Franco. ‘He once went twelve rounds against Canelo. Enough said.’

Anyone considering boxing training at Franco’s Boxing Club on Willoughton Drive can contact Franco via social media or e-mail [email protected] .