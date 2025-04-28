Gainsborough Trinity awards night success for Will Lancaster

Jordan Helliwell with his Directors' Player of the Season Award

A fantastic crowd gathered at The Blues Club to celebrate the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, for Gainsborough Trinity.

The club ended the season with a final home victory – a 2-1 win against Leek Town – that sealed a fourth consecutive win to close the season on a high, before the celebrations took place.

Hosted by Director Jed Hallam, the event opened with heartfelt thanks to the club’s sponsors, supporters, and volunteers. Special recognition was given to midfielder Fraser Preston, who was honoured with a commemorative ‘100’ shirt after making 100 appearances for the club – including 67 consecutively under manager Russ Wilcox. Preston was joined on stage by fellow Trinity centurions George Hornshaw, Dylan Cogill, and Lewis Butroid.

A season review video, highlighted key moments of the campaign. The awards ceremony followed, beginning with the Young Player of the Season. From a strong shortlist of six, Will Lancaster emerged victorious, praised for his maturity and standout performances in central defence – not least his dramatic goal away at Hednesford.

Will Lancaster with his trophy haul

Lancaster's night continued as he claimed the Players’ Player of the Season, presented by club captain Dylan Cogill – a reflection of the high esteem in which he’s held by teammates.

The Directors’ Award went to tireless midfielder Jordan Helliwell, whose consistent displays and key contributions – including a crucial equaliser against Boston and a composed penalty against Hednesford – earned him recognition from the club’s board.

Manager Russ Wilcox praised the entire squad and backroom team, highlighting the transformational impact of Strength and Conditioning Coach Daniel Solts, and saluted the unity and resilience of the team. After narrowing his shortlist down to five, Wilcox awarded his Manager’s Player of the Season to Lancaster, jokingly comparing him to his own playing style, calling him “a modern-day cultured centre back.”

Declan Howe was presented with the Top Scorer Award by young fan Lottie. With a prolific season in front of goal, Howe finished just behind Macclesfield’s Danny Elliot in the league's Golden Boot race.

The evening's final and most prestigious award – Supporters’ Player of the Season – fittingly went to Will Lancaster, completing an incredible personal haul of four major awards.

The night ended with music from a local singer and heartfelt celebrations as players, staff, and fans mingled one last time this season.

Award Winners Recap: Supporters’ Young Player: Will Lancaster,Supporters’ Player of the Year: Will Lancaster, Directors’ Player: Jordan Helliwell, Manager’s Player: Will Lancaster, Players’ Player: Will Lancaster/ Top Scorer: Declan Howe