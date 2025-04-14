Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox dishes out the praise

Declan Howe, Trinity's leading marksman holds off Ashton United's experienced Player/ Coach Sean Newton.

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox hailed his side's performance following their 2-0 win at promotion-chasing Ashton United.

The Holy Blues running out 2-0 winners, with goals from Declan Howe and Lewis Butroid. Backed up by a strong team performance that ensured the clean sheet and victory.

A result that begged the question, if only the season could go on a little longer… Manager, Russ Wilcox reflected, “You look back at some of the little blips that we had, and think we could have been pushing for that last play-off spot, but it’s a big ask. That’s our 54th game of the season, which is incredible. And with the players we have got, it has been done on a small squad, but a squad that are so together and so hard working as a group.”

“You look at the last few minutes [in the game against Ashton] and it was evident that they wanted the clean sheet, and really wanted that badly. They managed it well. Took the ball to the corner, and Dec worked his socks off, between their centre backs to make it difficult. But as a team. Just brilliant. Saturday night’s don’t get much better than this!”

Trinity supporters in the sunshine at Ashton.

“That one is up there with the best performances of the season. Scoring two outstanding goals. Dec, from a brilliant pass from Bobby (Johnson) and Lewis with his eleventh of the season, drilled bottom corner. I felt we were in control of the game. They had little bits, but to be fair, Robbo (goalkeeper, David Robson) hasn’t had a lot to do. So to come here, to a team 5th in the league. Still not confirmed as being in the play-offs, and so needing points, to pick up three points is a fantastic return.”

“We were really solid at the back. And they threw (Tom) Denton on, and that worries you. He’s outstanding in the air. Clever. They get runners off him. But, without the ball as well, we were outstanding. We were great with the ball, we moved it quickly, created opportunities. We looked relaxed on the ball, but without it, we looked even better. We won our first contacts. We knew how difficult it would be, we know they score goals from set pieces, but we nullified their threats and played our football. And I am one delighted manager.”

“I am delighted for the supporters that have travelled as well. We have had a difficult period, but to get the win for them, was really pleasing.”

Gainsborough return to the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday, 3pm kick off, when they face Hebburn Town. The first of two games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend. Trinity then make the trip to another of the promotion chasers, Guiseley, on Easter Monday.

The supporters looking to mark the final away game in style, with a Hawaiian shirt themed fancy dress, the order of the day.