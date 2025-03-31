Gainsborough Trinity edged out by Bamber Bridge

The Holy Blues battled away, on Saturday, but left Lancashire empty handed.

Gainsborough Trinity slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Bamber Bridge in a game that struggled to really ignite.

The victory for Bamber Bridge moved them three points clear of the drop zone. Results going their way, as Basford lost to Prescot, Hyde left it late, but won away at Whitby, and Guiseley snatched a late equaliser against Matlock Town.

Gainsborough boss, Russ Wilcox admitted, “It was a difficult afternoon, they’re a good outfit. And I am surprised they are down there.

“They gave a good account of themselves at our place too. From our point of view, their goal was disappointing. It was a poor one to concede. The worst scenario for us should have been a 0-0, as we certainly weren’t our best at the top end of the pitch.

Recent signing, Charlie Hickingbottom holds off Bamber Bridge forward, Ewan Bange

“As ever, our attitude and application was spot on. But we lacked in quality. We speak about first goals all the time. And it was massive again, on Saturday.

“It was tight, there weren’t many chances in the game, for both teams really. We are disappointed to come away with nothing. But did we deserve something? I’m not so sure. It wasn’t one of our best performances. We can do so much better with the ball. The players know that. They used the ball better than we did. And on the balance of play. They deserved the three points.

“Both sides matched each other up shape wise, and although I don’t think there were any bad performances, it was hard for both sides to find pockets of space. So perhaps it wasn’t the most exciting game to watch, and we didn’t get the result that we wanted, but credit to Bamber (Bridge), who I hope stay up. They are a club close to where I played, at Preston – and hope that we can return again next season.”

Gainsborough move on to April’s fixtures, with a home game against Prescot Cables. Manic March having come to an end. Eight games played, three wins, three draws and two defeats, a positive return for Russ Wilcox’s slender squad. A squad that has been boosted in the last seven days by the arrival of centre back Charlie Hickingbottom, on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season. And goalkeeper David Robson. A permanent signing, most recently at National League North outfit Alfreton Town.

Injuries to centre back and captain, Dylan Cogill and goalkeeper Dylan Wharton, forced Trinity into the Transfer Market, ahead of the deadline, last Thursday.

Gainsborough Trinity also released an appeal for businesses, looking to become involved, as sponsors for their 2025/26 kits. The rebranded Elite Workwear, now Brexons Workwear are set to continue their sponsorship of Trinity’s home shirts for a third season, though opportunities have opened up for Away and Third kit options. More information can be found on the Holy Blues’ website.