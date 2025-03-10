Gainsborough Trinity head to Blyth in buoyant mood

Wilcox applauds the fans following his side's 2-1 win over Bamber Bridge on Saturday. Photo: Foxby Media.

Gainsborough Trinity boss, Russ Wilcox was a delighted yet relieved man at full time on Saturday.

His side stretched their unbeaten run to seven games after beating Bamber Bridge 2-1 at the Kal Group Stadium.

Two first half goals had put Trinity in the driving seat, but a spirited second half comeback from the visitors had Gainsborough hanging on at times.

"We made hard work of it- but credit to Bamber Bridge. We'd talked about the danger of a two nil lead at half time, about them having nothing to fear and they put us on the back foot. It's a poor mistake for the goal."

Watching brief, Gainsborough Trinity manager Russ Wilcox watches on from the sidelines

Despite being put under pressure, Wilcox was pleased with his side's response "I felt we grew back into the game. Played some good stuff and created chances after chance - and disappointed that we didnt finish them off."

Frustrated, Wilcox felt the final decision making went array, "People in better positions for me, just square it. It's a tap in. And it's 3-1, and then maybe it goes four or five. Instead we were forced to defend our box at the end, although people will say we made hard work of it, I'm delighted with some of the one and two touch moves, playing through the thirds, but also how we mixed it up and scored a couple of good goals where we have gone a bit longer."

"But when we were questioned at the end. It was a good team effort. We defended our box well. Made first contacts and saw it through."

Attention now turns to two long distance away trips, with the Trinity boss a little coy about his upcoming selections, "the whole squad will be used across the two games, with two monster journeys. The league hasn't been kind to us, but it's nice to be going into them on the back of a win. Our draws now look better, now they have been backed up with a win."

Gainsborough are next at home, against Whitby Town on Tuesday 18th March. The Holy Blues' sixth game in eighteen days.