Gainsborough Trinity keep up hopes of late play-off push

Hardworking Declan Howe, reaping his rewards with his 30th of the campaign at the weekend

Gainsborough Trinity extended their unbeaten run to five games, with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Warrington Rylands.

They came back from a goal down thanks to Declan Howe’s 30th goal of the season.

Speaking about his sides’ weekend showing, Wilcox paid tribute to Rylands, but also how well his team had done, “They’re an excellent team and to take four points off them this season is a fabulous return. They have some good players and a good way of playing and an excellent manager.”

“t was a hard fought game. They had the better chances in the second half, we understand that. We didn’t start well, conceding early, but we got to grips wiIth things and played some good football in the second part of the first half. Got ourselves back in it with another Dec (Howe) goal, and then you want to go on and win it, but if you can’t win it away from home – then you must take a point”

“We were resolute, put bodies on the line, and Dylan (Wharton) has made some good saves towards the end. I’m pleased with the group, and it was great to get everyone involved. And those that have come on, have played well. That’s important for the mentality of the group moving forward, and especially the lads who haven’t been as involved as they would like. We’re going to have to rotate. It’s a crazy March.”

“We have a dozen games to go. And we must remain competitive in all of them. We are five games unbeaten, with three draws and two wins and some good performances in there – and you just can’t rule anything out.”

Gainsborough still harbour outside hopes of a late play-off push and are into a manic month that will see them play Saturday-Tuesday for the next couple of weeks. With games in hand amidst a busy schedule, Trinity boosted their ranks with the capture of their rivals, Basford United’s top scorer Jordan Hallam.

Hallam came off the bench in Saturday’s draw and will be looking to nail down a start in the coming games. “Jordi has come in and looked sharp in training. He knows a few of the group already, and he’s no stranger to me, having worked with him when he was at Scunthorpe”,