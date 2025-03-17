Gainsborough Trinity take a point back from longest away trip of the season

Skipper, Dylan Cogill in action away at Workington

Gainsborough Trinity earned a hard fought point 1-1 draw at Workington in their longest away game of the season.

Following an incredibly draining week that has seen some serious miles put on the clock, the Holy Blues climbed a spot to ninth, with eight games to play.

The Blues made five changes, reverting to the side that started the home win against Bamber Bridge seven days ago. Sisa Tuntulwana travelling with the matchday squad, but Russ Wilcox opting to run with the same sixteen.

Starting the game brightly, Aaron Simpson looked to get Trinity driving forwards. His determination, on a lively pitch, shrouded in sunshine, won his side a freekkick in shooting range. Lewis Butroid stepped up to beat the wall - but not Jack Barrett who gathered comfortably.

Will Lancaster (blue) battles for the ball against Workington's Jamie Allen

Javelle Clarke worked hard to bring the bouncing ball down. Jinking into the box - he won the first corner for the Blues. Will Lancaster unable to guide his header on target.

Trinity were looking dangerous with Efe Ambrose struggling to deal with Declan Howe playing on his shoulder. The more direct approach negating the pitch.

Against the run of play, David Symington fired home a freekick. The bounce of the ball decieved captain Cogill, who recovered only to get a tug that saw him as second favourite. Cogill's subsequent tug on Steven Rigg saw the hosts awarded a freekick. And Symington gave Wharton the eyes, whipping the ball in at the near post.

Rigg then headed over when well placed after more good work from Symington. Trinity struggling to get to grips with a pitch not condusive to free-flowing football. For either side.

Clarke did well to shield the ball. Winning another freekick in a dangerous area. Fraser Preston took responsibility. But Barrett read the freekick, moving to his left to claim, soundly.

A long throw Aaron Simpson then caused chaos. Butroid met the throw, glancing the ball on - Howe couldn’t find the touch to poke home.

The Blues looked to crank things up, and in firsy half stoppage time, they found the equaliser. Aaron Simpson's ball forward, was calmly chested into the path of Howe. Cutting in onto his right, he ramped the inside of the post. The ball spinning along the line, saw Ambrose & Jacko pressing the ball. Jackson's desire to bundle the ball home greater than Ambrose's to clear, as Jackson, Efe and the ball ended up in Barrett's goal. And Trinity were back on terms!

Bailey Conway came on at the break for Lewis Butroid, following Danny Devine onto the pitch after his earlier introduction for the injured Bobby Johnson. And together they added combative qualities in the middle of the park.

Neither side really troubled the opposition keeper, with five yard passes problematic for both teams. A couple of routine claims, as both defences offered little for the opposition defences.

Both teams became increasingly frustrated with the number of freekicks spoiling the flow of the game. The introductions of Curtis Durose & Jordan Hallam looked to swing momentum Trinity's way; but the offside flag prevented Durose from testing Barrett.

A goalbound header from Lancaster was blocked enroute to goal; and Symington struck a late freekick into the Gainsborough wall as both sides huffed and puffed, but struggled to create anything of any real quality.

The points shared. A result that normally wouldn't be a bad result, and in truth, it's not. It doesn't however, raise more questions & makes the end of season dream of reaching the play-offs that little bit more difficult. Ten points off with eight to play... and the visits of FC United of Manchester and Whitby Town on the horizon.