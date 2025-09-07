Gainsborough's Cody prepares taekwondo trip to Germany

proud Sponsors - FINA Welding Fabrications Grant Wilson,Matteo Joe & Vito Marrone

Gainsborough's Cody Glen travels Europe again to take on taekwondo's best.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will compete at the G2 German Open in Hamburg this weekend where he hopes to build on a successful year.

Cody is the highest ranked athlete in Europe from Great Britain in his weight category.

The German Open is a very high standard event and will be valuable experience, with plenty of ranking points up for grabs.

Following this Glen will be competing in Poland with team-mate Noah Clark.