Gainsborough's Cody prepares taekwondo trip to Germany
Gainsborough's Cody Glen travels Europe again to take on taekwondo's best.
He will compete at the G2 German Open in Hamburg this weekend where he hopes to build on a successful year.
Cody is the highest ranked athlete in Europe from Great Britain in his weight category.
The German Open is a very high standard event and will be valuable experience, with plenty of ranking points up for grabs.
Following this Glen will be competing in Poland with team-mate Noah Clark.