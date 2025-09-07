Gainsborough's Cody prepares taekwondo trip to Germany

By Thomas glen
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
proud Sponsors - FINA Welding Fabrications Grant Wilson,Matteo Joe & Vito Marroneplaceholder image
proud Sponsors - FINA Welding Fabrications Grant Wilson,Matteo Joe & Vito Marrone
Gainsborough's Cody Glen travels Europe again to take on taekwondo's best.

He will compete at the G2 German Open in Hamburg this weekend where he hopes to build on a successful year.

Most Popular

Cody is the highest ranked athlete in Europe from Great Britain in his weight category.

The German Open is a very high standard event and will be valuable experience, with plenty of ranking points up for grabs.

Following this Glen will be competing in Poland with team-mate Noah Clark.

Related topics:GainsboroughGermanyEuropeGreat BritainPoland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice