Gainsborough's Glen narrowly beaten in final of German Open

Cody Glen - Silver Medlist

13th September 2025 is a date to be remembered for Gainsborough's Cody Glen who ompeted in the G2 Class German Open in Hamburg at Taekwondo.

This is a very skillfull event to be envolved in against the Europe's best.

Cody's weight catorgry was the most competitive weight class on the day with a massive 33 players entered. Glen was Rank 6 on the day and this is based on past European events.

Round of 32 Cody was up against Germany and from start to finish he was in control scoring to the body and head consistantly,Cody used distance and timing very well keeping the German at bay to win

In the Round of 16 he was up against one of his closest rivals from Great Britain. There was a lot at stake as the German Open is on the criteria for who gets to represent Great Britain at the end of the year.

Next was the quarter-finals against another German player, with Glen dictating the match with a flourish of kicks to win the first round 15 - 3

Going into the second round his opponent didn't come back out,so Cody won the match by TKO stoppage. In the semi-final against Romania, the Romanian player had cleaned up all day on Cody's side of the draw and he knew it was going to be a tough match..

An end to end contest saw Cody winning the first round with seconds to spare to narrowly get pipped at the last second..

Cody suffered a little injury going into the second round, but he had to step up and so he did to go win the last two remaining rounds by a single point.

In the final Glen was up against Isreal another player who had cleaned up all day on the opposite side of the draw.

Cody won the first round ,then narrowly lost the second round as well as the final round.

Proud dad Thomas said: "This is an outstanding achievement from the Gainsborough Lad who was up gainst 33 players and got down to last two players and had five very hard matches.

He shown amazing character persistence maturity in his performances absolutely amazing from him

Cody has earnt his self important ranking points but what stands out is the Silver Medal at a G2 event. It's the best he has ever done on the European stage. This is a massive achievement."

Next for Cody is the Polish Open in Warsaw.