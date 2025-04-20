G.Fawcett Property Maintenance go top of their group in the Louth Snooker League.

Matt Chandler hit a brilliant 59 break as PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd close in on a semi-final place.

It was an exciting week in the Louth Snooker League with G.Fawcett Property Maintenance climbing the ladder to go top of Group A and Kitchen Solutions are cooking nicely in Group B as Louth Travel Centre fly clear.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen Solutions have moved nicely into second spot in Group B after beating Sibjon Builders 8-4, The visitors haven't cemented a good run together in this years cup Knockout so far but those hopes were given a boost when Pete Callaghan fired them in front, The hosts though are beginning to get a taste for a semi-final qualifying position and they hit back through Dave Revell and Steve Barton and when Chris Dalton won both frames it was a taxi for their opponents.

Louth Travel Centre have flown eight points clear in Group B after they rocketed past N.T.Shaw of Louth 9-3, The early exchanges were shared but then the leading hosts broke the deadlock with Brian Copeland winning, The away outfit needed a response as they look to be driving towards the exit but they didn't get one as Henry McSpadden increased his sides advantage and Sean Howsam kept them on course for a last four spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance are the new leaders of Group A courtesy of their 8-4 home success over 8 Ballers, Rich Kingham gave the top boys the perfect start and they moved further clear through Tom Evison, The visitors who are struggling in this section saw Glyn Cohen hit a couple of 25 breaks but it was the hosts who finished the stronger with Daz Jones firing them to the summit by a point.

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd have finally got to the half way stage of their cup campaign and so far it's looking good with four successive wins, They are now eyeing the leadership in Group A after a fine 8-4 home victory over Saltfleetby Snooker Club, Matt Chandler was the star of the show with a brilliant 59 break, Sam Done had earlier ploughed the hosts in front and when Sid Bett also had a double there was no way back for the visitors despite the efforts of Nick Carter.