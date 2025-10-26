Goal shy Boston Town slip to a third defeat in a row
The Poachers are the top goalscorers in the United Counties League Premier North this season, but they were again blunted as they slipped to a painful defeat.
James Leverton came in for the injured Travis Portas and there was a welcome start for Zak Munton as Jordan Tate started his three-match ban.
Neither side had the quality in front of goal to break the deadlock in the first half .
The visitors' frustrations continued after the break when Gresley reacted quickly to go 1-0 up after 72 minutes when Town felt there has been a foul on Ted Gibbons.
Chris Funnell threw on substitute Jordan Nuttell for his first appearance in a month but his side couldn’t find a way through a resilient Gresley defence.
The hosts capitalised on a mistake at the back to make it 2-0 in the sixth minute of added time in front of a bumper crowd of 370.
On Saturday (1 November), the Poachers travel to Moulton in the second round of the UCL KO Cup. Kick-off is 3pm.
Town: Leverton, Gibbons, Smith (Nuttell), Burdass, Ford, Hudson, Bayliss, Priestley (Zaluzinskis), Munton (Maddison), Limb, Cotton; unused subs: Wilson, Worthington