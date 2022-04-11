Boston Golf Club ladies raise funds for Ukraine

The winners of the competition Isabel Pikett, Lynn Worthington, Ruth Simpson and Pam Hyde.

Boston Golf Club's ladies section held a Ukraine golf fund raising waltz with all proceeds of the event going to support the work of The Salvation Army.

The bridge day at an earlier event for the Lady Captain's Charity and Golf Day raised £800.

A carved bowl made from wood from the course by a son of one member was auctioned, while cakes iced yellow and blue wee sold off, along with yellow and blue ribbon bows made by Yvonne Schaffarczyk.

Fran Grant with Lynn Worthington and Ann Hodgson, who won the auctioned bowl.

Twenty-four ladies turned out to participate in the competition.

Results: 1 E. Pikett, R. Simpson, P. Hyde 67 pts; 2 J. Cowan, S. Fletcher, P. King 62 pts; 3 C. Needham, J. Geeson, P. Clare 61pts.