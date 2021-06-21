Boston golf star Dave Coupland eager to play US Open one more time after making debut at Torrey Pines

Dave Coupland has set his sights on a return to the US Open.

The Boston golf star made his tournament bow at Torrey Pines over the weekend where he carded 12 over to miss the cut.

But Coupland, who became the first Lincolnshire golfer since Tony Jacklin to play the Open, believes the experience will help drive him on even more.

“The experience on the whole was absolutely brilliant, from registration to playing,” he said.

“The practice facilities are world class and the service you get is out of this world.

“Naturally you want more of this and I think this will drive me to work harder to get here again and going forward on the European tour.

“On reflection I’ve had a great week. It’s all I imagined and more. The course was set up brilliantly, it was tricky but you got rewarded for good golf shots.

“I feel like I played some great golf. I hung in there for the first round. I didn’t drive it well but I scored well.

“I learned a lot about myself on the course and am proud of how patient and calm I was throughout. The crowds were amazing, cheering me on.

“I have a string of tournaments on the European tour now so the focus turns to that and working hard to gain momentum going into the second half of the season.”

The Woodhall Spa golfer was backed all the way by proud dad Paul, who quit his job as a binman at Boston District Council to become his son’s new caddy last week.

It was a case of what could have been for Coupland, who was left rueing costly errors at the ninth hole of the second round.

“The second round was a better ball striking day,” he added. “I was playing great and had chances to be under par after eight holes.

“Sport is fine margins and about momentum, which on the ninth would prove pivotal for me.

“I hit my drive in the left rough, but the ball spotter wasn’t there to find it.

“Eventually I had to go back to the tee after finding my ball five seconds outside the allotted time allowed.

“I then horseshoed a putt for bogey. I three putted the next two holes which knocked the wind out my sails.

“The whole week in general is a massive highlight in my life, it was great to spend it with dad, especially with it being Father’s Day.