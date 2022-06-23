Branowsky crowned Kenwick Park champion

Mathew Branowsky is the club champ.

The white tee course stretched to its full yardage, greens slippery quick and a stiff breeze provided a stern test, not only of golfing ability, but also, of stamina and that most precious of golfing assets patience.

At the half way stage one man proved to be well up to the task, reveling in the wind Mathew Branowsky recorded an exceptional gross 72 leaving him with a four-shot cushion over nearest challenger McKenzie Lewis, with Carl Pickard a shot a further back.

The 44 qualifiers found similar, perhaps even more demanding, conditions on day two.

However, Branowsky remained in control and his well executed 77 for a two round total of 149 five shots ahead of runner-up Pickard, who edged out Lewis on a card countback to be crowned Kenwick Park Golf Club Champion 2022.

The unique Flockton Trophy, a cast bronze depicting the famous overlapping grip as first used by six

times Open Champion Harry Vardon, is played as a 36 hole nett competition which runs in conjunction with the Club Championship.

No doubt the exacting conditions were more suited to the lower handicaps and therefore no surprise that Branowsky’s fine scores of nett 70 and 75 gave him a two round total of 145, a shot better than runner-up Pickard, with Neil Milson one stroke further back in third.

Ian Flockton was on hand to present his trophy.

The women’s section competed for the Jeanette Stephenson Memorial Trophy.

The trophy pays tribute to a much loved and sadly missed lady member.

Jeanette, a former Captain and President of the section, made a considerable contribution towards the development of the club.

The trophy played in stableford format was won by Freda Cooper with a superb 38 points, leading

scores in the first division Elaine Houlton with 35 points and in division two Angie Francis led the way also

with 35 points.

Following play Brian Stephenson Jeanette’s husband, hosted afternoon tea enjoyed by all competitors.