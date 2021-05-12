Chance to play golf for your local newspaper

Get set for the Lincolnshire World Local News Golf Matchplay

Media Market Design is running The Local News Matchplay trophy, offering the readers (and staff) of local newspapers the opportunity to represent their paper in the national final.

Rob Fabian, from the company, explained: “The event will be promoted through local newspapers across England, with entrants coming from the local area. These entrants will play a series of knock-out matches at local golf courses, with the results of each round being reported, including the final.”

Players will initially play for the Lincolnshire World Local News Golf Matchplay title with a trophy and prize.

All entrants will receive an initial welcome pack – with a 2 for 1 GreenFree Voucher (worth at least £30) plus an entry to the prize draw for a weekend for two at Belton Woods.

Entries close on May 30 and the knock out rounds will be played on local golf courses.

The winner will represent Lincolnshire World in the National Final at The Belton Woods Hotel and Golf Club, near. Grantham, in November, where they will receive one night’s accommodation, attend the presentation meal, have breakfast and two rounds of golf plus the chance of many prizes, including a car for a hole in one.

Our winners, plus a representative from our newspaper, will join together and play for The National Local News Team Trophy against the other newspapers.

Rob said: “All of the local winners for each newspaper will play in the final at Belton Woods, Grantham, on November 4 where they will compete against all of the other local paper winners to find the overall national winner.

“There will be prizes for both the local and final events and, at the final, there will also be the opportunity for every player to win a car as a hole in one prize and the overall winner will have a further number of shots at that same hole.”

Each newspaper will be invited to send a representative to play at the final for the News Team Trophy.

○ The entry fee is only £10 per player. To enter go to: www.localnewsmatchplay.com

The event is open to men and women over the age of 18 with EGU Golf Handicaps, subject to maximum of 28.