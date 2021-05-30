Chance to win golfing trophy for readers

Belton Woods Hotel. EMN-211205-120215001

Golfers are invited to take part in The Lincolnshire World Local News Matchplay Trophy knock out rounds on local golf courses, culminating with the winners going through to represent their newspaper in a national final held at Belton Woods Hotel and Golf Club, near Grantham, in November.

The overall winner will receive the trophy and prize. There will also be a prize for the runner-up.

A welcome pack will be sent to all entrants which will include a 2 for 1 GreenFree Voucher (worth at least £30) plus an entry to the prize draw to win a golfing weekend for two at the Q Hotels Belton Woods Hotel and Golf Resort. Entries will close on June 6, or earlier if full.

The knockout rounds will be played during the summer on local golf courses.

Our eventual local heat winner will represent Lincolnshire World/The Sleaford Standard in the national final at Belton Woods, where they will also be treated to a free one night’s accommodation at the hotel, attend the presentation meal, breakfast and play two rounds of golf with the chance of winning one of many prizes including shoes from Skechers, a leading golf, leisure and casual footwear brand.

There is also the opportunity to win a Mercedes E300i for a hole in one.

At the final event, our local winner, plus a representative from our newspaper staff, will team up to play for the National Local News Team Trophy against the other local newspaper teams.

The competition is open to everyone over the age of 18 with a recognised UK Golf Handicap.

There is an entry fee of £10 per player. Your progress in the event will be reported by us, with results and items of interest, each month.

For more details and how to enter visit www.localnewsmatchplay.com