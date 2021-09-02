Charity golf day aims to raise £6,000 in memory of former Louth Town and Skegness Town manager Paul Waldem

Paul Walden.

A charity golf day in memory of former Louth Town and Skegness Town manager Paul Walden will be held tomorrow (Friday).

The event, at Thonock Park GC, Gainsborough, will see more than 100 golfers taking part and around 30 organisations local to the East Lindsey area who’ve kindly agreed to be sponsors.

All the proceeds will go to the Brain Tumour Research charity and organisers are hoping to raise at least £6,000 after Paul - known as Wally - passed away from a brain tumour last November.