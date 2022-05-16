Cooper Cup joy for Boston Golf Club ladies

Vipond and Geeson claim the cup.

This proved to be a testing game for the away side on the Bracken course.

All four games were won by the Woodhall Ladies on this occasion.

Barbara Vipond and Jenny Geeson won the the Susanne Cooper Cup in, at times, torrential rain.

The format was a foursomes stableford, and the winning pair returned a score of 37 stableford points.

In second were Lynn Worthington and Sue Fletcher with 35 stableford points.

Third went to Pam King with Anita Pritchard on 30 stableford points.