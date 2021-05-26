Dave Coupland targeting US Open qualification

Coupland at the British Masters (Photo: Getty Images)

Dave Coupland is preparing for two tournaments which could help him fulfil an ambition of competing at the US Open.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, will return to European Tour action tomorrow at Denmark’s Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA event, followed by the short trip to Germany to compete at Hamburg’s Porsche European Open seven days later.

Coupland, 35, is hoping to build upon his tied for third finish at The Belfry in the Betfred British Masters, where he banked more than 100,000 Euros.

“The next two events are part of a mini Order of Merit which started with the British Masters,” Coupland said.

“The top 10 in that Order of Merit qualify for the US Open.

“There’s massive incentives in the next two events to do well.

“If I do well at the others like at The Belfry then there’s no reason why I can’t qualify, and that’d be another bonus and some more experience.

“That’d be mega to play over there.”

Coupland has turned down the chance to compete at Sweden’s Scandinavian Mixed competition post Germany, hoping a little more home time can see him prepare for five consecutive tournaments in the United Kingdom on top of his game.

“There’s a big stretch of UK events and I want to be fresh and sharp for those,” he added.