Foursomes success for Boston Golf Club's Couture and Vipond

Carol Gilchrist with Lady Captain Lynn Worthington and Vice Captain Val Simpson.

Pat Couture and Barbara Vipond played the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes Knockout against Kirton Holme.

Competing at Boston Golf Club they beat Merna Atkins and Mary Piper 1 up.

The second round has yet to be drawn.

Pat Couture with Barbara Vipond.

Fourteen ladies played a singles stableford over 17 holes, Carol Gilchrist winning with 28 stableford points.

Chris Needham was runner-up with 27 points.

Lady Captain Lynn Worthington was in third place on countback with 26 points.

The Ladies' Open Spring Shambles Stableford saw 22 teams of four ladies from around the county playing this very popular competition with to scores to count on each hole, choosing the best ball position from the drives of all four ladies and having to take at least three drives from each player, then playing their own ball to the hole.

The winning team was J. Downward, S. Lee, G. Palframan and L. Robertson with 83 stableford points.

The runners-up were C. Smith, R. Thorogood, J. Moss and S. Burnett with 82 points.

Third on countback were S. Pawson, A. Fray, J. Ross and A. Cordery also with 82 points.