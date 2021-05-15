Golfer Dave Coupland finishes tied for third at British Masters

Celebrating a birdie on day three. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland finished a tremendous tied for third at the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett.

Competing at The Belfry, the Bostonian who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, finished his four rounds 12 under.

The 35-year-old was just one shot behind Richard Bland and Guido Migliozzi and level with Mikko Korhonen and Adrian Moronk.

Bland won the play-off to claim the top prize.

It is Coupland's best result since joining the European Tour in December 2019.

After finishing round one on -1, he followed that up with three under on Thursday.

Rounds three and four - the latter including an Eagle on the 17th - both saw him return four under.