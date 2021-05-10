'Hello weekend golf!' Dave Coupland bounces back in Tenerife

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland left the Canary Islands on a high after finishing tied for 51st in Tenerife.

The Canary Islands Championship was the final of three European Tour events on the Atlantic islands.

After missing the cut at the previous two, Coupland bounced back in style as he picked up €6,100 at Golf Costa Adeje.

Thursday and Friday saw him record two rounds of 68 on the 71-par course.

He finished day three on level par before a final 68-shot round on Sunday to finish nine under overall.