"It's just crazy how it can open doors!" Dave Coupland reflects on successful first full year on PGA European Tour

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland is able to feel ‘at home’ in his surroundings after completing a memorable first year on the PGA European Tour.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, has now completed a tremendous 12 months with highlights including a third-place finish at the British Masters and competing at the US Open.

“I’m really pleased with it. I played some nice stuff over the year,” said Coupland, who was 136th in the 2021 player rankings

“Stats-wise it was an improvement on the year before so that’s all you can ask for really.

“In professional golf you miss cuts by one shot here and there and I think I missed seven or eight by one shot.

“If they’d been on the other side it could have been a different story. But it’s nice to get some experience with the US Open, overall I can’t complain.”

Coupland’s first year on the European Tour – now renamed the DP World Tour – saw a number of events cancelled due to Covid.

But he maintained his category 17 status – which he will keep for 2022 – this year and enjoyed a number of highlights.

“The British Masters is probably the main one,” reflected 35-year-old Coupland, his success at The Belfry seeing him qualify for the US Open at Torrey Pines.

“To get your first top three in a Tour event, that opened so many doors.

“It’s just crazy how it can open doors. I always wanted to try to qualify for the US Open but to actually do it is one of the goals ticked off rather early in my career.”

Moments like those have also seen Coupland, still a new kid on the block,

gain some additional recognition from his peers.

“I think to everyone I’m still the same person, I don’t think it’s changed too much,” he added.

“It does make you a little bit more known and a bit more known on the Tour, you get a lot more guys talking to you and knowing who you are, which is nice.